Baylor soccer player Precious Akanyirige and track/cross country runner Matt Parham were named Dr. Prentice Gautt Postgraduate Scholarship winners.
Two athletes from each of the 10 Big 12 schools received scholarships.
Akanyirige had already been named Big 12 soccer's scholar athlete of the year after compiling a 3.80 grade point average. The biology major will attend Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine. On the field, she played defender for a Baylor team that reached the Elite Eight last fall for the first time in school history.
Parham is also a biology major who was a two-time all-Big 12 honoree in the distance medley relay. He will pursue his master of science degree in epidemiology and clinical research at Stanford.