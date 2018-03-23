Baylor men’s tennis extended their home winning streak to 11 after downing Tulsa, 4-0, Friday night at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
Constantin Frantzen and Akos Kotorman beat Tulsa’s Lucca Baptista and Majed Kilani in doubles, 6-0. The Bears’ Johannes Schretter and Will Little then defeated Joshua Goodger and Jarod Hing, 6-3, gaining the doubles point.
Baylor (15-4) then took the five opening sets in singles play.
Baylor hosts Incarnate Word on Friday, March 29, in a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Baylor romps to 4-0 win over ND State
BATON ROUGE, La. – Gia Rodoni shut down North Dakota State on one hit while collecting 11 strikeouts in six innings as No. 13 Baylor rolled to a 4-0 win in the opening game of the LSU Round Robin on Friday.
Rodoni (12-3) didn’t allow a walk as she faced just 19 batters before Regan Green pitched the final inning for the Lady Bears (19-4) and allowed one hit.
Shelby Friudenburg hit a two-run single in the first inning after Nicky Dawson walked and Jessie Scroggins singled. Taylor Ellis hit a two-run single in the fourth after Carlee Wallace singled and Kyla Walker doubled.
On Saturday, Baylor will face BYU at 10 a.m. and No. 10 LSU at 12:30 p.m. before finishing the tournament Sunday against North Dakota State (17-8) at 10:30 a.m.
BU baseball moves up game with Prairie View
Trusting the weatherman can be a dicey thing, but Baylor has decided to err on the side of caution. The baseball game scheduled for Tuesday with Prairie View A&M has been move up to Monday at 6:35 p.m. The Bears will leave on Wednesday for a road series against Oklahoma.
MCC baseball travels to Weatherford for DH
The McLennan College baseball team had their hands full with Weatherford College Wednesday. The Highlanders pulled out one-run wins in both games played at the Bosque River Ballpark. Now, it’s MCC’s turn to travel to Weatherford Saturday for two more games of possible nail-biting intensity. The first game starts at 1 p.m. with the nightcap at 4 p.m.
The Highlanders (20-6, 5-1 conference) had to beat back Weatherford comebacks in both of their previous games. Weatherford (15-13) has shown they have to be taken seriously. Prior to Wednesday’s games, routed Tyler Junior College, 16-3, and has split four games with Hill College in their previous six games. They also swept Ranger College in four games, for a 7-4 record in their last 11 games.
MCC will also travel to the Houston area to play San Jacinto-North on Monday.
MCC softball hits the road to face Temple
There’s nothing quite like a rival game to get the competitive fires burning more brightly. The Highlassies’ softball team will travel down the road to take on Temple College at Temple Saturday for a doubleheader beginning at noon.
McLennan College (15-2, 11-1 conference) has seen their schedule depleted by weather earlier this season, but have managed to play winning ball when the weather has allowed it. Temple (22-3, 11-1 conference) will look to stop the ‘Lassies’ six-game winning streak. This will be the first meeting of the teams this season.