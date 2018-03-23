Baylor men’s tennis extended their home winning streak to 11 after downing Tulsa, 4-0, Friday night at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
Constantin Frantzen and Akos Kotorman beat Tulsa’s Lucca Baptista and Majed Kilani in doubles, 6-0. The Bears’ Johannes Schretter and Will Little then defeated Joshua Goodger and Jarod Hing, 6-3, gaining the doubles point.
Baylor (15-4) then took the five opening sets in singles play.
Baylor hosts Incarnate Word on Friday, March 29, in a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. at the Hurd Tennis Center.