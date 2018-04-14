No. 24 Baylor (18-6, 1-2) dominated No. 30 Texas Tech (18-8, 0-3) to the tune of 4-0 Saturday evening at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Baylor’s win snapped a five-match losing streak to the Red Raiders and was the first sweep over a Big 12 foe since the Bears topped Oklahoma State in 2015. Baylor is now 14-0 at home this season.
The Bears held early leads in the doubles point to start the match and carried that momentum over to singles play as wins by Matias Soto, Sven Lah and Johannes Schretter clinched the match victory for the Bears.