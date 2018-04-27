Fifth-seeded Baylor men’s tennis swept four-seed Oklahoma State, 4-0, in the Big 12 Championship quarterfinals Friday morning at the Texas Tennis Center. The Bears advance to the conference tournament’s semifinals for the 20th time in the 22-year history of the tournament. Baylor will face top-seeded TCU at noon Saturday.
Snapping a two-match regular season losing streak to the Cowboys, BU now maintains a perfect 9-0 record against Oklahoma State in the tournament.
“We had a few goals that were about us,” head coach Matt Knoll said. “We really talked a lot about taking care of some things that we haven’t been doing a job at. It was a big step in the right direction. We’ve just got to continue to build on it. Everybody was in their match. We haven’t been consistent across all nine spots like we like, but today everybody got in their match. Some guys really focused well and got to the finish line. It’s really gratifying against a team that beat us not too long ago.”
In doubles action, the newly-formed doubles tandem of Johannes Schretter and Akos Kotorman cruised past No. 67 Artur Dubinski and Leftherios Theodorou with a 6-2 win. Then, the duo of Will Little and Constantin Frantzen sealed the doubles point with a 6-3 triumph over Tristan Meraut and Mathieu Scaglia.
In singles play, Roy Smith rolled to a 6-3, 6-4 win over Luke Hammond to put BU up 2-0. Matias Soto then won 6-4, 6-4 against Mathieu Scaglia for the 3-0 lead. Constantin Frantzen closed out the match after taking a 7-6(2), 6-3 win over Leftherios Theodorou.