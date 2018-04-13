No. 24 Baylor looks to end its two-match losing streak as it No. 30 Texas Tech comes to town for a 6 p.m. match on Saturday. The Bears not only hope to return to the win column but also to secure their first Big 12 win of the season.
Baylor trails the all-time series against the Red Raiders, 28-31, but holds a 22-6 advantage under head coach Matt Knoll.
If Baylor wins on Saturday, it would snap a five-match losing skid to Texas Tech. The last time the Bears prevailed came in 2015.
Baylor and Texas Tech are tied for fifth place in the Big 12 standings.