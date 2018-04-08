No. 19 Baylor (17-6, 0-2) lost a close match, 4-3, to No. 14 Oklahoma State (19-4, 2-0) Sunday afternoon in Stillwater. The Bears are now 0-2 to start Big 12 play for the first time since 2010.
For the first time in nine matches, Baylor did not claim the doubles point. However, the Bears fought back in singles as Will Little and Matias Soto each won to give Baylor a 2-1 lead.
Oklahoma State came back to tie the match at two before Sven Lah deadlocked the match at 3-3. It all came down to court six where Akos Kotorman fell in three sets, with a tiebreaker in the third, to Leftherios Theodorou.