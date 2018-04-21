Will Little doesn’t think anybody really understood.
Tennis wasn’t a big deal in Joplin, Missouri. So much so that Little did the first two years of his training over an hour away in Springfield.
Here was this 9-year-old boy, who grew up playing Little League baseball and is still an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, who had dreams of becoming a professional tennis player in a state not high up on the charts of churning out Wimbledon winners.
Yet that motivated him.
“For me, I was focused,” Little said. “It was always self motivation. If you’re not 100 percent into it, especially coming from a small town, you’re not going to make it.”
Sure, he wanted to go to sleepovers with the other kids or stay up into the wee hours of the morning playing the hottest video games to compare scores with his friends at school, but Little was already on a different path. One that led to a stellar youth career where he was ranked No. 1 in his USTA region of 14s, 16s and 18s.
That talent, paired with the fact that he was so successful coming out of the Missouri Valley region, made him stand out to Baylor men’s tennis head coach Matt Knoll. And the rest, as they say, is history.
Little has received plenty of accolades for his work on and off the court during his time at Baylor. And as he sat on one of the couches inside the Hurd Tennis Center, he wouldn’t trade a minute of his journey to where he is today. Not redshirting his freshman season. Not even suffering a broken back a year later.
It’s all been worth it.
“I think now that I’m in college and people see that I’m playing for a Division I tennis program, they see how good I actually was in tennis. Not in a cocky way,” Little said. “Looking back at it, it motivated me that people didn’t understand what I was doing. I was always trying to prove to people that I could do it being from Joplin.”
Tennis dreams
Baseball is still Little’s favorite sport. But as a Little Leaguer, he never thought he’d make it as a baseball player.
His father and older sister each played tennis, so Little picked up a racket and started playing when he was around the age of 5. Four years later, he began playing competitively after he watched a couple of tournaments in Joplin and begged his dad to play in those tournaments as well.
That’s when Little found his coach, Ken Goodall.
“When I started working with my coach, our emphasis right when I was 9 was we’re going to have some setbacks but we’re going to work on your game for the future,” Little said. “We’re working for when you’re 16 years old. When you’re 16, you can play college tennis at that age. He was right. I was probably good enough by then. That was my mindset right when I started, was let’s play in college. That’s where the grass would be greener.”
Little excelled on the tennis court. He was ranked second in the USTA 18-and-under national rankings as a senior and was rated a 5-star blue-chip recruit by tennisrecruiting.net. Little also won a few USTA tournaments.
Baylor
Of course, Little’s talents would stand out to any college tennis coach. But Little stood out the most to Baylor’s Knoll.
Knoll is from Pittsburg, Kansas, a 30-minute drive from Joplin.
“I always pay attention to what’s happening in that (USTA) section,” Knoll said. “It’s not a traditionally strong section. When you see a guy from that section playing so well at a national level, that tells you a lot of good things about him. I knew in Joplin he had no one to play with, so that made me believe he was pretty strong.”
Little already knew he wanted to play tennis at a Big 12 school. He was an Oklahoma Sooners fan. When he went to visit his sister, who is three years older, when she was a freshman at Baylor, Little thought he’d never get into “the Baylor way.” But when it came down to deciding where he would play collegiate tennis, it all came down to where he wanted to go, where he thought he could comfortably associate with his faith.
Little chose Baylor.
“My grandparents had gone to Baylor,” Little said. “Baylor was right for every reason.”
It wasn’t a question of whether or not Little could have made the roster as a freshman when the decision was made to redshirt his first season. Instead, as Baylor was ranked No. 2 in the country and Little graduated high school early, a decision was reached that a redshirt would be best for him.
“It was just a deal where he had no one to practice with in Missouri,” Knoll said. “He and his family figured out that he could graduate a semester early, and rather than stay in Joplin and hit against the backboard basically and play against old people, he could come here and get a good semester of practice in. It was a no-brainer for him.”
Looking back, it was the right decision.
“The seniors, it’s not that they were hard on me, but they pushed me and wanted a lot out of me,” Little said. “We expect a lot. We want to win championships, we really do. They expected a lot out of me every day. That set the tone for the next few years.”
Adversity
After taking that year off, Little was more than ready to take the court for Baylor as a redshirt freshman. He was 14-10 on the season before he woke up one morning, and something didn’t feel right.
“I was in an unusual amount of pain,” Little said. “I just kept playing and played through it. It was two days through and I was like, ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do.’ I was convinced then that I broke it. It was hard for me. I had worked so hard. Last thing you do when you’re 19 is think, ‘I’m going to wake up with a broken back.’ It just didn’t seem right.”
Little still isn’t sure what happened, but he had four stress fractures in his back. He had to sit out for six months while wearing a back brace. He couldn’t even do physical therapy for the first three months.
“I looked at it through a couple of angles,” Little said. “The team is going to need me. I had to do whatever it took to be good. Part of that was being disciplined every day. From day one I wasn’t tempted to be stupid or take the back brace off. A lot of those days it was really hard. I had to sit and watch my teammates play without me for the rest of the season.”
Little stepped back on the court in the fall of 2016 but didn’t feel like his old self until March of 2017.
Mentally when he stepped on the court, he wanted to be good, but his coordination wasn’t up to speed. Once his coordination and conditioning got back to peak form, his mentality had to catch back up. Little was named an ITA All-American the season he returned to the court.
“It was a big trust thing with my faith,” Little said. “Am I going to trust God that there is a plan for this? At the beginning, what is this for? Why am I not able to play? It was hard. Over time I learned that there’s a reason for it. I had to trust and be OK with things out of my control.”