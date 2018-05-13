Matt Knoll resigned Sunday as the Baylor men’s tennis head coach after spending 22 seasons at the helm of the program. He’s coached Baylor since its first season of Big 12 play in 1997 and was inducted into the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame in 2008.
“After 22 years leading the Baylor tennis program, I’ve decided to step down to pursue a new challenge,” Knoll said in a statement. “Working with world class student-athletes, coaches and administrators has been the joy of my life. Winning Baylor’s first team national championship is something to treasure forever. I look forward to watching the tradition of excellence continue.”
Baylor finished the 2017-18 season with a 21-10 record and an NCAA Tournament berth. The Bears’ season ended on Saturday with a loss to Texas A&M in the second round. Baylor went 1-4 in Big 12 play this past season, making its conference mark 4-11 since 2016. From 1998-2015, Baylor went 105-13 in Big 12 action.
During his time as Baylor’s Director of Men’s Tennis, Knoll went 510-150. His teams won 13 Big 12 regular season titles, including eight straight from 2002-09. The Bears also racked up eight Big 12 Tournament championships.
Knoll secured Baylor’s first team national championship when he led the Bears to a 4-0 victory over UCLA in the 2004 National Championship title match. Baylor also went to the 2005 National Team Indoor Championship as well as four runs to the NCAA semifinals, including a runner-up finish in 2005.
“Matt Knoll built the Baylor men’s tennis program into a national power and led it to unprecedented success,” Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mack Rhoades said in a statement. “He was integral in creating the world-class facilities we now have on campus with both the Hurd Tennis Center and the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center, and we are grateful for his service. We are committed to ensuring the Baylor men’s tennis program continues to compete nationally at a championship level while upholding the standards of Preparing Champions for Life and the mission of Baylor University.”
Knoll was named the National Coach of the Year three times in addition to receiving Big 12 Coach of the Year honors six times. During his 22 years at Baylor, his teams finished ranked top-four nationally six times and top-10 nationally 13 times. The Bears join UCLA as the only programs in the country ranked in the top-10 in the final national rankings every year from 2002-11.
From 2004 to 2007, Knoll’s teams advanced to the national semifinals and posted a combined 118-14 mark during that time. That came five years after Baylor made its first quarterfinals appearance in 1999.
Knoll became the head coach at Baylor on Aug. 1, 1996, following a season where the Bears went 7-14 and didn’t secure a conference victory. It took only two seasons for Knoll to get Baylor to the NCAA Tournament.
Four seasons after Knoll took over, Baylor won its first Big 12 title in 2000 after going 8-0 in conference action.
In his career at Baylor, Knoll has a record of 56-20 in NCAA Championship play, including a 19-2 mark in first round matches and 17-2 in second round play. His 510 career victories in 22 seasons were more than double the 202 total wins recorded in the program’s first 27 years before he arrived.
A nationwide search for the ninth head coach in Baylor men’s tennis program history will begin immediately.