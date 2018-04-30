After advancing to the Big 12 Championship final on Sunday, Baylor men’s tennis had one singles player and two doubles tandems on the Big 12 All-Tournament Team.
Johannes Schretter earned singles recognition at No. 1 singles while Sven Lah and Roy Smith were honored at No. 2 doubles and Will Little and Constantin Frantzen earned all-tournament status at No. 3 doubles.
Schretter went 1-0 with a ranked win over No. 112 Christian Sigsgaard of Texas. After falling behind early, Schretter won his match, 7-5, 6-3, for the Bears’ lone singles point of the match. He is 24-13 overall this season with six wins over ranked opponents.
Lah and Smith went 2-0 at the No. 2 doubles position for all-tournament status. The freshmen duo upset their first ranked opponent of their careers with a 6-3 victory over 83rd-ranked Alastair Gray and Trevor Johnson of TCU in the Big 12 semifinals. They also clinched the doubles point in the championship match with a 6-4 win over UT’s Leonardo Telles and Adrian Ortiz on Sunday.
The freshmen doubles tandem is 19-2 overall this season and is riding a 10-match winning streak heading into the NCAA postseason.
Playing for the first time together this season, Little and Frantzen went 2-1 at the No. 3 doubles spot and clinched the doubles point against Oklahoma State with a 6-3 win over Tristan Meraut and Mathieu Scaglia last Friday. They also won, 6-4, over UT’s Yuya Ito and Colin Markes to help Baylor clinch the opening point against Texas.
Kraus named to 2018 Big 12 Women’s Tennis All-Tournament team
Freshman Livia Kraus was named to the Big 12 Women’s Tennis All-Tournament team on Monday afternoon after her performance over the weekend in Austin. Kraus won her singles matches against Kansas, 6-1, 6-0, over Tatiana Nikolaeva, and Texas, 6-3, 6-0, over Marta Perez-Muir.
Kraus has earned a team-high 24 singles victories this year, including 17 in dual match play. She is currently riding an eight-match win streak.