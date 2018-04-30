Baylor men’s and women’s tennis programs are hosting a NCAA Selection Show Watch Party on Tuesday, May 1 inside the Stone Room at the Ferrell Center. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. with the men’s selection show beginning at 4 p.m. and the women’s following at 4:30 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. Cookies, fruit and water will be provided to those in attendance while supplies last.
The No. 27 men’s tennis team just finished runner-up at the Big 12 Championship. The Bears (20-9) have made 20 straight NCAA appearances. The No. 26 women’s team has made 13 consecutive NCAA appearances and are currently 17-13 this season’s its a 7-11 mark against ranked opposition.
First and second rounds of the NCAA Championship are scheduled for May 11-13 at 16 four-team sites for both men and women. The winner of each of the 16 sites on both sides will clinch a spot to the final site in Winston-Salem, N.C., May 17-28.
The individual singles and doubles portion of the tournament will be announced on Wednesday, March 2.