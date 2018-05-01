After stellar performances at the Big 12 Tennis Championships last week — the women’s team topping Kansas to advance to the semifinals and the men’s team ousting top-seed TCU for a runner-up finish — the two teams sat inside the Stone Room at the Ferrell Center eagerly awaiting their postseason fate.
The Baylor women’s team was the first to hear its name called as the Bears will head to the West coast to 12th-seeded and host UCLA. NC State and Fresno State will join them for the NCAA First and Second Round May 11-12. Tuesday afternoon marked the 14th-straight NCAA Tennis Championships berth for the women’s program and its 21st in program history.
Baylor will face NC State at noon (CT) May 11.
“It never gets old hearing Baylor’s name called in the tournament,” Baylor head coach Joey Scrivano said. “That’s what it’s all about. The second half of the season, we were a completely different team and we were playing at a really high level. We weren’t surprised to be in the tournament. We got a really great draw.”
Key to Baylor playing its best tennis at the right time comes from all the experience gained by the youthful roster. There’s only one senior on the Bears’ squad in Theresa Van Zyl. All of that playing experience for such a young team didn’t come against programs that looked like a guaranteed win on paper.
Instead, Scrivano loaded up the schedule for his team. Baylor went 8-12 against teams currently in the postseason tournament and 7-11 against ranked opposition.
“Anytime you play a tough schedule you gain a lot of confidence from it,” Scrivano said. “We struggled early on, but it really paid off in the end to play that type of schedule. Our girls are prepared. These next couple of weeks are going to be really huge for us. We really have to make sure we’re not going in with any rust. We have to be really ready to play.”
On the men’s side, Baylor won’t have to travel too far for its NCAA contest. Instead, the Bears will take the familiar route down Highway 6 to College Station where No. 5-seed and host Texas A&M awaits along with Arizona State and Lamar.
This is the 21st-straight NCAA appearance for Baylor and marks only the eighth time in program history and the first time ever in College Station that the Bears open up the tournament’s first two rounds. Baylor will face Arizona State at 10 a.m. May 11.
“It’s going to be fun to play,” Baylor head coach Matt Knoll said. “I know our guys are pumped up. We got ourselves a very tough draw. Arizona State has a very good team. We’re excited to play them. We’re going to have our hands full with them.”
Former Baylor tennis player Michael Kokta is an assistant coach for the Sun Devils.
“It’ll be great to see Mike,” Knoll said. “I know he’s really put his heart and soul into recruiting that team. It’s one of the feel-good stories of college tennis with them bringing tennis back at Arizona State. They dropped the team a decade or two ago, and now they’ve reinstated the team. Mike and the head coach, Matt Hill, have done a really good job putting together talented guys. We’re going to have our hands full with them.”
Like the women’s team, the men’s schedule wasn’t a cake walk. Especially once the Big 12 slate began as every conference team advanced to the NCAA tournament as a top-two seed.
“Think about that. That’s incredible,” Knoll said. “We’ve had a lot of great experiences. It’s funny people tell me, ‘Boy, disappointing that you didn’t win the league.’ Well, yeah, we’re disappointed but man, this things tough. But this is where the payoff comes. You get that experience, you get those great matches. We’re not going to be intimidated by anybody.”