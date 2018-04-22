No. 23 Baylor lost its regular season home finale 4-0 to No. 15 Texas Sunday afternoon at the Hurd Tennis Center.
The Bears finished the regular season with a 14-1 record at home in 2018. The loss marked the first time Baylor was swept all season.
After the Longhorns clinched the doubles point, Matias Soto and Bjoern Peterson each dropped their singles matches to give Texas a 3-0 advantage. The Longhorns won the match when Roy Smith fell in two sets to Adrian Ortiz.
Despite losing all six opening sets, three Bears pushed their singles matches to a third set.