Baylor men’s tennis opens the Big 12 Championship against Oklahoma State Friday at the Texas Tennis Center in Austin.
The Bears are a fifth seed, while OSU is the fourth-seeded team in the tournament. The contest begins at 9 a.m.
Baylor (18-8, 1-4 Big 12) lost to Oklahoma State (20=7, 2-3 Big 12) in a contest on April 8 in Stillwater.
The Bears are 36-13 overall in Big 12 Championship play, having won the tournament eight times. They have been in the finals 14 5times, including four of the last six seasons.