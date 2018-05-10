You don’t have to look long to see that Baylor is playing it’s best tennis of the year right now. In the Big 12 Championships, the men’s tennis team blanked No. 17 Oklahoma State, 4-0, before pulling off the upset over top-seeded and No. 17 TCU, 4-2. The Bears weren’t able to clinch the Big 12 title as they fell to No. 15 Texas in the finals, 4-2.
“I think we played very well down in the Big 12 tournament,” Baylor head coach Matt Knoll said. “In hind sight I think we got tired. We had an emotional and physical match with Oklahoma State. Then we had a really long and physical match with TCU. The team we played in the finals had a bye, then won 4-0 and they were a little fresher than we were. I don’t know if it was so much physically tired but maybe mentally tired. I think there’s a lot to build on from what we did down there.”
For only the eighth time under Knoll, Baylor plays on the road for the NCAA First and Second Rounds. The Bears head south to College Station where they face Arizona State at 10 a.m. at the Mitchell Tennis Center. It will be the first time since 2009 that Baylor competes in the postseason in College Station.
When it comes to comparing between what it’s like to host the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament and traveling to another site for those two rounds, Knoll called it “super hard” as most of it deals with who Baylor has to face.
“Do you go on the road and play the team that’s No. 16 and barely made it there? Or do you play the team that’s No. 5 and is having the best year in the history of their program?” Knoll said. “That’s what we’re doing. You get what you deserve. You get a really tough match in the first round. You get some of these automatic qualifiers when you’re hosting.
“Sometimes the first round is kind of a warm-up, frankly. Now the first round is going to be the toughest match we’ve had. It’s very different. People take it for granted to win matches in the NCAA Tournament. It’s stinkin’ hard to do. We’ve got our hands full.”
If Baylor defeats Arizona State in the first round – the Bears are 1-1 all-time against Arizona State as Friday’s match will be the first meeting between the two programs since 1997 – the Bears will most likely face No. 5 Texas A&M.
“It’s certainly a balance for everybody, the coaches and the players,” Knoll said. “I think you’re always looking ahead, that’s human nature, but we certainly know that Arizona State’s a great team. We know we really haven’t done anything yet. We really don’t have anything to hang our hat on this year other than making the tournament. Our best stuff’s out in front of us.”