No. 19 Baylor (16-4) starts its Big 12 slate with an Oklahoma road trip as the Bears take on No. 16 Oklahoma (15-2) at 6 p.m. Friday before facing No. 14 Oklahoma State (17-4) at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Baylor has won 11 of its last 12 matches dating back to mid-February. Overall, the Bears are 21-25 against the Sooners but are 20-12 under head coach Matt Knoll. Baylor is 26-10 against Oklahoma State all-time. Additionally, the Bears are 6-5 all-time in Big 12 openers.
Heading into league play, Baylor looks to clinch the program’s 14th regular season title and first since 2015. Last year, Baylor finished tied for third with a 2-3 record.