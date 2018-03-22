No. 24 Baylor (14-4) hosts Tulsa at 4 p.m. Friday at the Hurd Tennis Center. It marks the first of a three-game homestand to close out nonconference play.
The Bears blanked Tulsa, 5-0, on Sunday to close out play at the BNP Paribas Open Collegiate Tennis Challenge in Indian Wells, Calif. Doubles duos Johannes Schretter and Will Little along with Sven Lah and Roy Smith helped BU capture the doubles point for the early 1-0 lead.
Baylor has won eight of its last nine matches and is 10-0 at home this season.