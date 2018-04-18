No. 23 Baylor men’s tennis plays its last Big 12 road match of the season with a 5:30 p.m. matchup against sixth-ranked TCU at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center in Fort Worth.
The Bears (18-6, 1-2 Big 12) look to win their first Big 12 road match of the season. Historically, Baylor trails the all-time series against the Horned Frogs, 33-24, but hold a 19-7 lead under head coach Matt Knoll.
BU looks to snap a two-match losing streak to TCU and capture its first win since 2015. Last season, Baylor suffered a 4-1 loss in Waco with the lone point coming from Max Tchoutakian at the No. 3 spot.
TCU looks to capture at least a share of the Big 12 title with a win over Baylor Thursday evening. It would be the third-straight conference title for the Horned Frogs.