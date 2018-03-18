No. 29 Baylor (13-4) fell 4-2 to No. 39 California at the BNP Paribas Open Collegiate Tennis Challenge Saturday at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. The Bears captures the doubles point after Sven Lah and Roy Smith won, 6-4, and Akos Kotorman and Constantin Frantzen won, 7-5.
Cal immediately answered as Ben Draper topped Frantzen, 7-6(4), 6-2, and then Cal took a 2-1 lead after Billy Griffith defeated Bjoern Petersen, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.
Lah won the lone singles point of the day for Baylor with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Paul Barrett. The Golden Bears then won the next two singles points to seal the team win.