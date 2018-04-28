The fifth-seeded Baylor men’s tennis team upset top seed TCU, 4-2, Saturday afternoon at the Texas Tennis Center to clinch a spot in Sunday’s Big 12 Championship match.
“It was a team effort. I think everybody fought hard,” Baylor head coach Matt Knoll said. “I was really proud of the effort from everybody. TCU is really good. I think their players have proven over the course of their careers that they’re exceptionally talented and very good. To be able to prove the way that we have in the last several weeks and compete with a team like that really is exciting for us. I’m just really proud of the guys. When the chips are down, they’re being assertive, going for their shots and playing with confidence.”
Freshmen Roy Smith and Sven Lah topped Alastair Gray and Trevor Johnson, 6-3, before TCU evened things up with a victory over Johannes Schretter and Akos Kotorman. It all came down to a tiebreaker, but TCU came out victorious over Constantin Frantzen and Will Little to take the doubles point.
The Bears didn’t get discouraged down 1-0. Instead, Baylor won three-straight singles matches — Frantzen (6-4, 6-2 over Eduardo Roldan), Lah (6-2, 4-2 over Gray who retired midway through set two) and Little (6-4, 6-4 over Guillermo Nunez.
The Horned Frogs answered with a singles victory over Smith. But Matias Soto shut it all down with a 5-7, 7-5, 7-6(5) victory to seal the team win. Soto ran off five straight points in the tiebreaker to get the win.
With the win, Baylor advances to the Big 12 Championship final for the 15th time in the 22-year history of the tournament. BU will face No. 2 seed and 15th-ranked Texas Sunday at 1 p.m. CT for the tournament title.