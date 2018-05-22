Johannes Schretter and Will Little will begin play in the NCAA singles and doubles championship Wednesday and Thursday at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Schretter will play Wake Forest’s Skander Mansouri at 4 p.m. Wednesday before he pairs up with Little to face Wake Forest’s Petros Chrysochos and Bar Botzer on Thursday with a time that has yet to be determined.
Schretter’s selection marks the 17th-consecutive year that the Bears have had at least one competitor in the NCAA singles draw.
All matches will be the best-of-three sets. No-ad scoring and a 7-point tiebreaker at six-games-all will be used for all matches. In doubles, a 10-point match tiebreaker will be played in lieu of a third set.