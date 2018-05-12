The No. 18 Baylor men’s tennis team fell, 4-1, to No. 5 Texas A&M in the second round of the NCAA tournament Saturday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center in College Station.
For the fourth time in the Bears’ (21-10) 21 NCAA appearances, they will not advance to the round of 16 (also 1998, 2001 and 2016). For the second time in the last three seasons, Baylor was ousted by a top-10 tournament seed on the road.
A&M secured the doubles point before taking a 3-0 lead over Baylor. The Bears got on the board behind a 6-3, 6-4 win by freshman Roy Smith over Juan Carlos Aguilar.
“The thing we talked about before the match, we thought that there was going to be a lot of tie breakers and we thought they would be significant,” Baylor head coach Matt Knoll said. “You know if we win the two tie breakers, we win the four first sets and without those it wasn’t as close. We felt like we were going to have some opportunities, if we played the way we felt like we were going to play, we just didn’t do a great job when the chips were down.”