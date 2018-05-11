COLLEGE STATION — The No. 18 Baylor men’s tennis team defeated No. 36 Arizona State (14-11), 4-0, Friday morning in the NCAA first round at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.
The Bears (21-9) clinched the doubles point behind victories from Johannes Schretter and Akos Kotorman, 6-2, over Michael Geerts and Tim Ruehl along with a 7-5 win by Will Little and Constantin Frantzen over William Kirkman and Pierre Louis Dodens.
With that 1-0 lead, freshman Matias Soto clinched his first NCAA Tournament victory over Benjamin Hannestad who retired in the second set due to injury, 6-2, 3-0. Frantzen then won his match over Kirkman, 6-3, 6-0, to give Baylor a 3-0 lead.
Little closed out the match with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Tim Ruehl.
Baylor advances to the NCAA’s second round and will face host and No. 5 overall seed Texas A&M on Saturday at 1 p.m. Saturday’s winner will advance to the NCAA Round of 16 in Winston-Salem, N.C.