TULSA, Okla. — A rainy day didn’t help conditions at the Big 12 Men’s Golf Championship, where Baylor finished fifth after Wednesday’s final round at Southern Hills Country Club.
The Bears shot 37-over 1,157 for the 72-hole event. Its fifth place effort tied for the Bears’ best conference showing since finishing fourth in 2002.
“That was a tough day on everyone, but we just made it tougher on ourselves than it should have been,” Baylor coach Mike McGraw said. “It was a bad start. We were way over early (in the tournament), and we just couldn’t ever recover.”
No. 10 Baylor (+37) finished behind No. 3 Oklahoma (+19), No. 1 Oklahoma State (+27), No. 14 Texas (+27) and Iowa State (+30).
Braden Bailey, Matthew Perrine and Garrett May all posted final-round scores of 3-over 73, while Cooper Dossey carded the Bears’ final counting score with a 7-over 77, and Colin Kober shot 9-over 79.
Now the Bears will await their NCAA regional destination, as they’re expected to make the NCAA field for a 21st straight season. That field will be announced May 2 at 4:30 p.m. on the Golf Channel.