Baylor’s Cooper Dossey is in a three-way tie for first place and the men’s golf team capped the first day of the Bryan Regional in second place with a 6-under-par 282 Monday at Traditions Club.
The Bears are three behind the tournament-leading No. 2 Texas A&M Aggies. Dossey shot a 68, with birdies on Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 8. He finds himself tied with Aggies Chandler Phillips and Brandon Smith.
The top six teams in the regional will advance to the NCAA championship. The Bears are 12 shots in front of the sixth place team. Currently, the top six teams after A&M and Baylor are Clemson (-4), UCLA (E), South Carolina (+5) and Ole Miss (+6).
“To open with that round is good,” said head coach Mike McGraw in a press release, “but we know the team that’s favored to win here played a good round as well, and they’re obviously going to be tough to beat on this golf course.”
Baylor will begin play Tuesday with Texas A&M and Clemson. Tee time is 7:30 a.m.