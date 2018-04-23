TULSA — After the first day of the Big 12 Championships, Baylor’s men’s golf team finds itself in fifth place Monday, 12 shots back of Iowa State. The tournament is being played at Southern Hills Country Club.
The Bears found themselves in third after the first round earlier in the day, finishing the round with a 13-over 293. The team shot an 8-over 288 in the second round.
Iowa State (+9) leads the tournament, followed by No. 3 Oklahoma (+11), No. 1 Oklahoma State (+14) and No. 14 Texas (+17).
Baylor’s Braden Bailey led the Bears in individual play. He shot 143 and is four shots of the lead, tied for eighth. Cooper Dossey is tied for 11th place, and Colin Kober is tied for 37th.
Head coach Mike McGraw expects Baylor to do better. “We just didn’t maximize either of those rounds today,” he said in a statement. “We left a lot of shots out there.”
Baylor will begin the third round Tuesday paired with Texas Tech.