Baylor men’s golf stood in a tie for 22nd after the first day of the NCAA Men’s Championship at Karsten Creek Golf Course in Stillwater, Oklahoma, when play was suspended. The first round will resume Saturday morning at 7 a.m.
Fifteen of the 30 teams had completed the course when the round was suspended. Among the teams waiting to finish their round are Oklahoma (-5), Texas Tech (-4), Oklahoma State (-3) and Texas (-2). Northwestern completed their round are in the clubhouse with the overall team lead. Baylor is currently six over par for the round with four to eight holes to play, depending on each player.
Baylor is currently tied with Auburn and Florida, and are one behind Kansas, Brigham Young and North Florida. The Bears are two strokes out of 14th place, which would be good enough for the first cut.
Currently, Matthew Perrine leads Baylor with -2 and in a tie for 13th. Garrett May is tied for 80 at two over.