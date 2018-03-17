The No. 9 Baylor men’s golf team will face the top three ranked teams in the 2018 Valspar Collegiate in Palm City, Florida. The tournament begins Sunday and will be played over three days at the Floridian National Golf Club.
Sixteen teams will compete in the tournament. Among the teams competing are No. 1 Oklahoma State, No. 2 Texas A&M and No. 3 Georgia Tech. Others teams are No. 12 LSU, No. 14 Texas, No. 16 Arkansas and No. 20 South Florida. Other Texas teams competing are Houston, Lamar and UT-Arlington.
Baylor’s Garrett May has had four consecutive top-10 finishes. He most recently finished in a tie for 10th in the Querencia Cabo Collegiate. The team finished in 10th at the Querencia tourney.