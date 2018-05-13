The Baylor men’s golf team is an NCAA tournament regular, and the Bears will open their 21st consecutive appearance Monday morning in the Bryan Regional. The three-day, 54-hole tournament, will be played on the par-72, 7,121-yard course at Traditions Club.
The No. 11-ranked Bears are the No. 2 seed in the Regional behind only host and No. 2-ranked Texas A&M. The 13-team field also features No. 3 seed Clemson, No. 4 Kentucky, No. 5 UCLA, No. 6 Ole Miss, No. 7 South Carolina, No. 8 San Francisco, No. 9 Georgia, No. 10 Mississippi State, No. 11 UNC Wilmington, No. 12 Northern Colorado and No. 13 Bradley.
The top five teams and low individual on a non-advancing team will advance to the 2018 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship, which will be played May 25-30 at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Baylor will be trying for its third straight trip to the NCAAs. Mike McGraw’s Bears finished fifth last year, a program-best effort.