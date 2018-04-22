Baylor golf coach Mike McGraw has fond memories of Tulsa’s Southern Hills Country Club, and he’s looking forward to returning.
McGraw’s Bears play in the Big 12 Championship beginning Monday with two rounds, then one round Tuesday and a final round Wednesday.
“It’s an unbelievable golf course,” McGraw said. “I’ve been on that course a lot, as a spectator, player or coach, 151 rounds since 1970. I love the place.”
With the exception of senior Matthew Perrine, none of the Bears’ players have played the course. Perrine played it in 2016 at the Trans-Miss tournament. McGraw believes the course, after four rounds, will challenge each of his players. “It’ll teach you a lot about yourself,” he said.
The greens are sloping and challenging. A lot of them are perched on hills and many have false fronts. It’s built for wind and will test a player’s mettle.
When asked about pacing the team, the coach isn’t that concerned. Most of the players have played double rounds the first day and played a third round the second day. With this tournament adding a fourth round in the third day, McGraw emphasized that the players will need to pace themselves and make sure they stay hydrated.
Both McGraw and Perrine believe the Big 12 is one of the top-rated conferences in collegiate golf and expect to be challenged throughout the tournament. McGraw noted that not only No. 1 Oklahoma State and No. 3 Oklahoma will be formidable, but he also mentioned that Texas Tech is ranked in the Top 15 and has played really well this season, and that Texas is the defending five-time league champion.
Perrine acknowledged that Baylor has struggled in the conference tournament, for some reason. He said it’s just the nature of golf, but was quick to add that the Bears always compete well in the NCAAs.
McGraw believes the team is really coming together. He believes they’ve played better in the last few tournaments and that their practices have been really productive as well.
When asked about Cooper Dossey’s most recent play, the coach noted that Dossey played below par in each round of the most recent tournament, the ASU Invitational in Tempe, Ariz.
Following the Big 12 tournament, the NCAA regionals are scheduled to be played May 14-16 at yet-to-be-announced sites.