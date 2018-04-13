The ASU Thunderbird Invitational will be Baylor men’s golf’s final regular season tournament Saturday and Sunday. The tournament will be played at two sites. The team event will be played at Karsten Golf Course and a separate individual tourney will be played at the Papago Golf Course in Phoenix, Arizona.
Seventeen teams will begin the match on Saturday, playing 36 holes to determine which teams will advance to the Sunday round.
No. 11 Baylor will compete against No. 1 Oklahoma State, No. 3 Oklahoma, No. 25 Arizona State and No. 27 UNLV. The Bears’ lineup for the weekend are junior Garrett May, Matthew Perrine, Braden Bailey, Cooper Dossey and Colin Kober. Freshman Ryan Grider and redshirt freshman Travis McInroe will play in the individual tournament at Papago.
This event will be followed by the Big 12 Championship on April 23-25 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.