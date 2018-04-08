BRYAN — Baylor men’s golf shot an overall 896 to finish in seventh place at the Aggie Invitational. Their final round 284 was the second-lowest round in the tournament.
The Bears began the day in 10th place and overtook Arkansas, Michigan and North Texas down the stretch.
Garrett May tied for 12th with a 4-over 220 in the individual standings. This is his sixth consecutive tournament to finish in the top 12.
Baylor next travels to Tempe, Arizona, to compete in the ASU Invitational, April 14-15. This will be the Bears’ final tournament before the Big 12 Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on April 23-25.