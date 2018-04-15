No. 11 Baylor men’s golf scored a 54-hole 839 in the ASU Thunderbird Invitational in Tempe, Arizona. The Bears finished the tournament in sixth place.
Arizona State, the host school, finished the tourney in first with a 830 (-22). UNLV was second, followed by No. 3 Oklahoma (-19), No. 1 Oklahoma State (-17) and No. 32 Arizona (-14).
Garrett May tied for sixth with a 6-under 207, with Braden Bailey finishing in a tie for 8th at 208. Cooper Dossey tied for 19th with 212.
The Bears travel to Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to compete in the Big 12 Championship on April 23-25.