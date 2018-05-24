Baylor golf has been on a roll lately. Baylor is one of a handful of schools to send both men’s and women’s teams to the NCAA Championships in consecutive years. The women fell short of advancing to the semifinals in Stillwater, Oklahoma, when they lost to Arizona. The men’s team travels to Stillwater May 25-30 to play in the men’s championship, at the Karsten Creek Golf Club.
Mike McGraw, men’s head coach, is familiar with Karsten. He lived off the 13th hole of the course while he was head coach at Oklahoma State, and is excited to be playing the course. “It’s a place I know and love,” he said at a press conference Monday afternoon. When asked if his knowledge of the course gave his team an advantage, he said, “I don’t know if it gives us an advantage, but I do think I know how to speak into these guys’ heads the right thoughts that need to be said to them.”
McGraw said the women are showing that the course can be played well. “The course is not a monster,” he said and believes his team is mentally prepared to take on the task.
The players are confident, with four of the team members having played in at least one national championship. Three of the players have played in three, so the emotional excitement that accompanies a first championship tournament won’t be there.
Sophomore Cooper Dossey says the team is excited to get to the championship again. He says the team is peaking at the right time. “It’s not an easy golf course,” he said. “It’s less pressure knowing that we have a coach who knows the course.”
Baylor is the No. 9 seed in the tournament and will play in the same flight with the top 15 seeds. The teams seeded higher than the Bears are, in order, Oklahoma State (playing on their home course), Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, Alabama, Florida, Auburn and Illinois.
The top 15 teams will begin play Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. Baylor is seeded with Auburn and Illinois.
The tournament consists of three days of stroke play, Friday-Sunday. The top 15 teams and nine individuals not on an advancing team will then play another day of stroke play on Monday. The top eight teams will then advance to match play with the quarterfinals coming on Monday afternoon and the semifinals on Tuesday. The finals will be played Wednesday.
The Bears’ lineup for the weekend are No. 1 Garrett May, No. 2 Braden Bailey, No. 3 Matthew Perrine, No. 4 Dossey and No. 5 Ryan Grider, with Colin Kober as team alternate. May has been the lead for seven consecutive tournaments, while Bailey is making his 29th consecutive start as a top-three player. Dossey has been playing well since coming off a wrist injury, leading Baylor with a seventh place individual finish at the Bryan Regional.
“We came off a good regional,” McGraw said, “and the guys are starting to believe a lot of things that you need to believe in. We’ve got our full team together kind of the last couple times for the first time. We made a lot of noise last year, not enough. And hopefully we can do that again this year.”