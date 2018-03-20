The Valspar Collegiate golf tournament came to a close Monday, and the No. 9 Baylor men’s golf team ended in a tie for fifth with a 7-over 291 for the 54-hole event. The tournament was played at Palm City, Florida.
No. 1 Oklahoma State won the tournament, shooting 12-under. Second place went to No. 23 Florida State (-7) , with No. 2 Texas A&M (-2) at third and No. 3 Georgia Tech (E) finishing fourth. Baylor tied with Duke University.
Baylor’s best individual player was Matthew Perrine, who finished tied for third with an overall score of 206. Garrett May shot the Bears’ best round with an even-par 71 on Tuesday. That brought him into a seventh-place tie for the tournament.
The Bears play in the Aggie Invitational next on April 7-8 at Traditions Golf Club in Bryan. That will be followed by the ASU Invitational in Tempe, Arizona, on April 14-15.