BRYAN — The Baylor men’s golf team dipped a spot in the team standings at the Bryan Regional on Tuesday, but the Bears are still safely above the cut line.
Baylor fell to third place after finishing Monday’s opening round in second. The Bears are at 6-under 570, 12 strokes behind leader Texas A&M and 17 strokes above the cut line for the top five to advance to the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships.
Clemson sits in second at 14-under.
Sophomore Cooper Dossey fired a 2-under 70 to lead the Bears on the day. He shot his final 11 holes in 4-under, including sinking a 45-foot birdie putt on No. 18. Dossey is in sixth individually at 6-under 138. Braden Bailey shot even-par 72, scoring birdies on 16 and 18.
The Bears will close out the tournament on Wednesday, teeing off with A&M and Clemson at 7:30 a.m. They’re seeking a third straight trip to the NCAA Championship, and need to finish in the top five to advance.