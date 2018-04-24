TULSA, Okla. — Shooting the best round of the day, the Baylor men’s golf team trimmed a 12-stroke deficit down to nine at the Big 12 Championship following Tuesday’s third round.
“This was a really good response by our guys today,” Baylor coach Mike McGraw said. “We needed a good round today to give us a chance tomorrow. We got that.”
The Bears, who shot even-par 280, remain in fifth place at 21-over par, but trail leader and third-ranked Oklahoma by just nine strokes. Iowa State is second at 14-over, and top-ranked Oklahoma State and No. 14 Texas are tied for third at 18-over. Baylor owns a 13-stroke edge over sixth-place TCU, bigger than the gap between the Bears and first.
Colin Kober carded a 1-under 69 for Baylor’s top round of the day at Southern Hills Country Club. He closed strong on the back nine, including shooting birdies on No. 13 and 15.
Cooper Dossey and Garrett May both shot even-par 70 on Tuesday. Dossey is tied for eighth place overall at 4-over 214. Matthew Perrine shot 71 and Braden Bailey came in at 73 to round at BU’s scoring.
The teams will tee off at 8 a.m. for Wednesday’s final round.