Baylor men’s golfer Matthew Perrine has been named one of five finalists for the Byron Nelson Award, one of the top honors in college golf.
The other finalists are Missouri’s Hayden Buckley, Oklahoma’s Grant Hirschman, Michigan’s Kyle Mueller and Northwestern’s Dylan Wu.
A product of Austin Westlake, Perrine has played in all eight of Baylor’s tournaments this season, posting a 70.79 stroke average and 13 of 24 rounds at par or better. He has a team-high three top-five finishes, along with four top-10s and six top-25 finishes. Eleven of Perrine’s 24 rounds this season have been below 70, including one 66, four 67s, four 68s and two 69s.
Perrine started his career at Auburn before transferring to Baylor after his freshman season.
The Byron Nelson Award takes into account a player’s playing career, his academics, character and integrity. It is limited to graduating seniors.
Perrine and the Bears will next compete at the Aggie Invitational, April 7-8 at Traditions Golf Club in Bryan.