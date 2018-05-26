Baylor’s men’s golf team find themselves in a difficult situation after the first two rounds of the NCAA Men’s Championship tournament in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The team fell from 22nd to 26th after a second round 298. They are ten strokes back from the three teams tied for 14th place.
Texas Tech is currently leading the tournament with a two-round total of 571, one stroke ahead of Oklahoma State and two ahead of third-place Alabama. Other Big 12 or Texas teams in the top 14 are No. 6 Oklahoma, Texas tied with two other teams for ninth place, and Texas A&M in a tie for 12th. The top 15 teams advance to the final stroke round on Monday. Iowa State, at +11, is two shots off the cut.
Individually, Matthew Perrine and Braden Bailey are in a tie for 50th, shooting +2 for the first two rounds. Garrett May is in a tie for 80th at five-over. Ryan Grider (+10) and Cooper Dossey (+18) are 135th and 155th respectively.
The Bears will play their third round Sunday and will need to make up some ground in order to advance to Monday’s round.