DALLAS — Baylor golf signee Brandon Hoff leads the way after two rounds of the Byron Nelson Junior Tournament, holding a one-stroke lead at Lakewood Country Club.
Hoff made the turn at 3-over in Wednesday’s second round, yet with the help of his brother, who is caddying for him, he managed to come in to the clubhouse with a 1-under 70. That score, combined a 67 in the opening round, puts him at 5-under 137 for the tourney, just ahead of Jansen Smith of San Angelo (66-72-138).
Hoff made a 50-foot birdie putt on hole No. 14, the start of four straight birdies.
“I’ve struggled in the past and one thing that I try to do is never quit. It’s kind of my family motto. I knew there were plenty of holes left to make it up,” said Hoff, a recent graduate of Austin Vandergrift High School.
The final round of the Byron Nelson Junior Championship starts at 8 a.m. Thursday.