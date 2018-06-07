DALLAS – Despite holding the lead after the second round, Baylor golf signee Brandon Hoff couldn’t hang on to win the Byron Nelson Junior Championship, as University of Texas signee Pierceson Coody rallied for the win.
Coody carded eight birdies in Thursday’s third and final round at Lakewood Country Club, including three 20-foot putts for birdie, finishing with a 4-under 67. He shot 7-under 206 for the tournament.
Hoff, a recent Austin Vandergrift graduate, finished in a tie for fourth with an even-par 213. He shot 5-over 76 in the final round after opening with rounds of 67 and 70. His final score tied him with Temple High School’s William Paysse, who is headed to Texas A&M.