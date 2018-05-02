If the Baylor men’s golf team wants to reach the NCAA Championships, first it will need to make a quick trip down Highway 6.
The Bears claimed their 21st straight NCAA regional appearance when the field was announced on Wednesday, and they’ll be the No. 2 seed in the nearby Bryan (Texas) Regional at Traditions Club.
Baylor will compete in a three-day, 54-hole tournament May 14-16. If it lands in the top five of the 13-team event, it will advance to the NCAA Championships on May 25-30 at Stillwater, Okla.
Texas A&M is the host for the regional and the top seed. The rest of the field, by seeding order, includes Baylor, Clemson, Kentucky, UCLA, Ole Miss, South Carolina, San Francisco, Georgia, Mississippi State, UNC Wilmington, Northern Colorado and Bradley.