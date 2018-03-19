Palm City, Florida – In the second round of the Valspar Collegiate played Monday at the Floridian National Golf Club, Baylor’s golf team moved up two spots, shooting 279 for the day. Baylor’s total for the two day is a 5-under 563. No. 1 Oklahoma State leads the tournament. The Cowboys are 17-under after two rounds.
The No. 9 Bears moved past No. 2 Texas A&M by one stroke and No. 22 Wake Forest.
Matthew Perrine has had two consecutive rounds of 67, which places him in second place and two shots away from the leader, OSU’s Viktor Hovland. Junior Garrett May moved into a tie for eighth with a 3-under 139.
The final round of the tournament is Tuesday. Baylor will be paired with Oklahoma State and Florida State for the round.