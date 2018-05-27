Baylor men’s golf came to Karsten Creek Golf Course in Stillwater, Oklahoma, hoping to exceed last year’s run through the NCAA Men’s Championship. Unfortunately, the Bears failed to make the initial cut, finishing in 30th place with a three-round score of 910, 46 above par.
Baylor entered the day in 25th place, needing to somehow catch fire and make the 15-team cut to advance to the final round of stroke play. Instead, the team shot its highest round of the tournament, coming in at 315 for the third round.
In the individual competitions, Matthew Perrine (+8) finished the tournament in a tie for 78th place. For the day, he shot a +6 78. The next best finisher for the Bears was Braden Bailey, finishing in an 89th place tie. He shot +10 for the tournament. Garrett May, Ryan Grider and Cooper Dossey trailed their teammates.
Baylor had been seeded the No. 9 team coming into the championship. The team had finished in fifth place in the Big 12 Championship, then finished in third in the Bryan Regional, which qualified them for the NCAA Championship tournament.