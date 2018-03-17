The No. 3 Oklahoma State equestrian team romped to a 14-6 win over No. 7 Baylor in the regular season finale Saturday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.
The Cowgirls (8-3, 4-0) took a 5-0 decision in reining and a 3-2 win in fences to start the day. Baylor’s Abby Jorgensen won most outstanding performer honors in fences.
Baylor (5-6, 2-3) came back to win horsemanship 3-2 as Abbi Demel, Charlotte Green and Elizabeth Forney scored points. The Cowgirls won flat riding 4-1 but Baylor’s Rachel Van Allen took most outstanding performer honors in the discipline.
Baylor men’s golf to compete in Valspar Collegiate in Florida
The No. 9 Baylor men’s golf team will face the top three ranked teams in the 2018 Valspar Collegiate in Palm City, Florida. The tournament begins Sunday and will be played over three days at the Floridian National Golf Club.
Sixteen teams will compete in the tournament. Among the teams competing are No. 1 Oklahoma State, No. 2 Texas A&M and No. 3 Georgia Tech. Others teams are No. 12 LSU, No. 14 Texas, No. 16 Arkansas and No. 20 South Florida. Other Texas teams competing are Houston, Lamar and UT-Arlington.
Baylor’s Garrett May has had four consecutive top-10 finishes. He most recently finished in a tie for 10th in the Querencia Cabo Collegiate. The team finished in 10th at the Querencia tourney.
MCC men’s golf to play in NMJC Invitational
The No. 2 men’s golf team from McLennan Community College will compete in the New Mexico Junior College Invitational at the Rockwind Golf Club in Hobbs, New Mexico. The tournament is a two-day event, beginning Sunday.
The tournament is the last MCC will compete in prior to the NJCAA District II Championships to be played in Lubbock on April 16-17.
The Highlanders finished in third in their previous competition at the Sonny Wiginton Intercollegiate at the New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, New Mexico. The team, which finished with 607, was led by Matt Lorentzen’s sixth-place finish with a 149.
Defending champs repeat at Waco Charity Open
It took a playoff to do it, but pro disc golfer Jeremy Koling repeated as champion at the Waco Annual Charity Open at Brazos Park East on Saturday.
Koling and Nate Perkins were tied with a three-round total of 168, forcing the playoff. On the first playoff hole, Koling picked up a par on the 558-foot third hole while Perkins bogeyed.
In the women’s division, Paige Pierce also defended her title, and it also necessitated some drama. Pierce shot a final-round 61 to rally from a six-throw deficit and defeat Sarah Hokom, who held the lead after two rounds, by one throw.
The tournament also featured a delay due to a late afternoon rainstorm.