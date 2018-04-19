To beat a team as powerful and well rounded as No. 2 Auburn, the No. 7 Baylor equestrian squad would have needed a near-perfect performance.
But the Tigers were just too dominating in the hunt seat division as they romped to a 12-3 win in the first round of the team competition at the NCEA national tournament Thursday at the Extraco Events Center.
After splitting the regular season series with the Tigers at a game apiece, the Bears thought they’d have a shot at an upset. But Auburn won handily on the strength of its equitation over fences and equitation on the flat teams that each won its disciplines by 4-0 scores.
“They’ve got great depth in their hunt seat team,” said Baylor coach Casie Maxwell. “The SEC itself is really strong and Auburn just does a great job recruiting. Our athletes rode really well today. We were really minimal on mistakes and they still had high scores, but Auburn was just the better team.”
The Bears’ western team was much more competitive as it tied Auburn 2-2 in horsemanship and dropped a tough 2-1 decision in reining.
Baylor’s Kaylee Mellott delivered a tremendous ride in horsemanship to easily beat Auburn’s Deanne Green.
“I felt I came out pretty strong,” Mellott said. “We knew coming in they were a tough team and coach reminded us we were 1-1 with them. I just knew I had to come out and give it all I could and see what the judges thought of it.”
Baylor’s Abbi Demel had a much tighter matchup against Auburn’s Lauren Diaz as she edged her by a half-point.
“The other girl from Auburn came in and she rode really well, so I knew it was going to be close and would just depend on the little things between the two patterns,” Demel said. “We both had good patterns. I feel like that’s what you expect coming to nationals. Everyone is doing their best, so it’s always tough.”
Demel also won Baylor’s only point in reining as she squeaked out a close matchup against Betsy Brown. Baylor’s Carly Salter tied Auburn’s Terri June Granger in reining.
“We fought really hard to come out 2-2 and 2-1 in our two (western) events,” Maxwell said. “We had a couple of mistakes over there, so we talked about it from the standpoint of going into Friday. We’ve got some room to improve ourselves.”
Both Baylor western teams will compete in Friday’s quarterfinals in the separate events portion of the tournament after winning Wednesday’s first-round competition. Baylor’s reining team faces Auburn at 8:30 a.m. while the Bears’ horsemanship squad meets Texas A&M at 3 p.m.
“I think we have great momentum coming off Wednesday’s event competition and Thursday’s team competition in the western arena to carry us into Friday,” Maxwell said. “We’ll get out there for our third rides and everyone should feel really confident, so I’m excited that we got that opportunity.”