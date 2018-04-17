During her seven-year tenure at Kansas State, Casie Maxwell was a regular at the NCEA national championship at the Extraco Events Center.
Now she’s bringing her first Baylor squad to the national tournament after taking over the equestrian program last summer.
Though she’s coaching the home team, she doesn’t want the Bears to feel too much at home.
“We’re putting our competitors in a hotel,” Maxwell said. “We’re busing them over here. It’s things that we haven’t done before, but we’re really trying to get them out of their mindset. It shouldn’t be such a relaxed environment for them. It’s hard not to feel that way when you can drive yourself in and go back to your house at night.”
After struggling during the regular season, the No. 7-seeded Bears will face a formidable task against No. 2 Auburn in the first round of the team competition at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
No. 1 Georgia will face No. 8 South Carolina, No. 3 Oklahoma State will face No. 6 TCU and No. 4 Texas A&M will meet No. 5 SMU.
But before the team competition begins, a new format will kick off the national tournament as 12 teams will compete for championships in each of the four equestrian disciplines. Hunt seat competition will feature equitation over fences and equitation on the flat while the western competition includes horsemanship and reining.
The discipline competition will be held Wednesday and Friday while the team competition is set for Thursday and Saturday. The team championship round will begin at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. All matches are free and open to the public.
“I’m really excited about the new format because it gives us a chance to excel in every division,” said Baylor western rider Abbi Demel. “I think it will show our strengths. It gives us more chances to ride, so it will be more chances to go and get the championship.”
The Bears will begin equitation over fences Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. as the 11th seed against sixth-seeded South Carolina. Baylor will be seeded sixth in reining at 10:30 a.m. against No. 11 Tennessee-Martin, and will be seeded 12th against fifth-seeded SMU in flat riding at 1:30 p.m.
Baylor will conclude discipline competition with horsemanship at 3:45 p.m. where it will be seeded sixth against No. 11 South Carolina.
It’s been a tough transition year for the Baylor equestrian team after Maxwell replaced Ellen White as coach. The Bears come into the national championship with four straight losses to fall to 5-8, including losses to TCU and Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship March 30-31 in Springtown, Texas.
“It was a big learning curve for me,” Maxwell said. “It was me acclimating myself with a larger roster. That was a major thing. We have 24 freshmen in our program this year, so there were a bunch of us who had to start from ground zero and get going. To know each other and get bonded to what we want to do and accomplish, and be able to push hard in the spring, and I think we’ve been able to do that.”
Auburn has been a powerhouse all season with a 10-4 record, but the Bears will have some confidence since they split their two meets against the Tigers this season. Auburn won the first meeting at home last October by a 15-4 margin, but the Bears bounced back with a 9-8 win on Feb. 2 in Waco.
“We’ve tried to push on that: We’re 1-1 with them,” Maxwell said. “They’re beatable. This is neutral for everyone. We try to tell them like basketball playoff season it’s postseason and anything is up for grabs. Anyone can be a Cinderella team and anyone can be overly promoted and kind of fall apart at the last minute. So anything is really possible.”