SPRINGTOWN, Texas — The Baylor equestrian team dropped its two matches in the Big 12 tournament on Friday and Saturday to finish third behind Oklahoma State and TCU.
The Bears (5-8) lost a 12-8 decision to TCU and a 13-7 decision to Oklahoma State.
The Bears had five all-Big 12 selections, including Gabby Conte and Shannon Hogue in fences, Rachel Davis in flat riding, Abbi Demel in horsemanship, and Georgia Smith in reining. Davis and Smith were the Big 12 riders of the year in their respective disciplines.