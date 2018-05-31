Baylor has named Marlena Beckham as its full-time hunt seat equestrian coach after serving as interim coach this spring.
“I am very excited to have Coach Beckham permanently joining our staff here at Baylor,” said Baylor equestrian head coach Casie Maxwell. “She did an outstanding job with our team this spring, coming in mid-year and making things work the best she could for a short period of time. I think she is eager to put her stamp on the program and help us to elevate our team back onto a competitive platform where it should be.”
Baylor hasn’t yet named a replacement for western riding coach Cindy Walquist who recently left the staff.