As Baylor’s last horsemanship competitor of the day, Charlotte Green tried hard not to think about the pressure she was under.
But she knew she needed a good score to beat South Carolina on Wednesday afternoon and advance to the second round of the NCEA national championships.
Despite riding a spirited horse, Green showed strong command to beat South Carolina’s Megan Overberg and send the Bears to the NCEA quarterfinals at 3 p.m. Friday at the Extraco Events Center.
“Yeah, I knew that it was really coming down to me,” Green said. “And luckily, I can usually handle pressure pretty well and I don’t normally get nervous. I felt good, I was confident going in. I was jogging in saying, ‘I’m going to do this thing.’ And then I was trotting out and I said, ‘I did it.’”
Green’s teammates set her up for the win as Abbi Demel delivered a phenomenal performance to beat South Carolina’s Maddie Thiel while Kaylee Mellott edged Paige Stopperich.
But South Carolina’s Caroline Gutt handily beat Baylor’s Elizabeth Forney, so Green needed a strong performance on the last ride.
Green’s horse didn’t make it easy for her.
“He was really hot,” Green said. “I was not a complete passenger, but I was not the driver on my ride. My hand was not on the ignition, I was not in cruise control.”
But Green managed to control the horse enough to win to give Baylor a sweep in its two western events. Earlier in the day, Demel and Georgia Smith led the Bears to a tight win over Tennessee-Martin in reining.
Though Demel didn’t produce a great ride, she delivered a solid performance to beat Noel Meadows. The Bears will face Auburn at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the reining quarterfinals competition.
“The first time you walk through that gate it’s just a way different feeling than it is all season,” Demel said. “So it was nice to get that out of the way and get the win out of it. Like coach said, it made it easier for the horsemanship.”
Both Baylor hunt seat teams lost opening-round matches as SMU took equitation on the flat and South Carolina won equitation over fences. But Baylor coach Casie Maxwell was excited by how well all four disciplines competed.
“Overall in all four events I think the girls rode hard,” Maxwell said. “We had a couple of errors in the hunt seat pen, but it was nothing that should have kept us from pulling off wins in those events. I’m still definitely proud of those riders in the fences and the flat. In the western pen, they just came out swinging the first day. They came out with a lot of energy and kind of set a tone.”
The team events will begin Thursday at 8:30 a.m. as No. 7 Baylor will face No. 2 Auburn, No. 1 Georgia will face No. 8 South Carolina, No. 3 Oklahoma State will face No. 6 TCU and No. 4 Texas A&M will meet No. 5 SMU.
Though the Bears will be the underdog against Auburn, Maxwell is confident that her team can perform well since it split its two regular season matches against the Tigers.
“We know we have to be strong in our competition and really deep tomorrow to pull out a win, but I think this gives us hope that we’re capable of doing it,” Maxwell said. “We’ll focus on the fact that we’ve been 1-1 with Auburn and just kind of build off what we did today.”